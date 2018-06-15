Child Abuse Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Father

A felony child abuse charge was filed against an Oklahoma father accused of assaulting his 2-year-old son.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Hydro Police Department received a call from a Department of Human Services employee who had received a referral from a family member of Jorge Gonzalez. The case was regarding a video showing Gonzalez physically assaulting his child.

The disturbing video is described in the document. “In the video there is clear footage of Jorge Gonzalez physically assaulting [the juvenile], and also footage of him placing a pillow over [the juvenile’s] face as the juvenile kicked clearly struggling,” police said.

Gonzalez reportedly used “the same pillow to strike the young child in the upper part of his body.”

A family member said there was a “red mark” on the boy’s “neck and face but that it was very minor.”

Police arrested Gonzalez at his Hydro home and said he willingly spoke with investigators.

“Jorge explained that he was very stressed that day and is currently going through a divorce,” the affidavit said.

He also said that he had “blacked out during this incident and doesn’t clearly remember the entire incident.”

He added that he “has never had thoughts of hurting [the juvenile] he was just wanting him to stop screaming and crying,” according to the affidavit.

Booking information listed GEO as Gonzalez’s employer. The company runs nearby Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton.

Gonzalez has been placed on unpaid leave, according to a representative with the GEO group. Gonzalez had been employed as a correctional officer since October 2015.

Gonzalez is due in court in July.