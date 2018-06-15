Oklahoma City Streetcars To Be Tested Next Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma City Streetcars To Be Tested Next Week

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City officials are reminding motorists that the city will be testing streetcars in Bricktown next week. 

The seven-mile, seven car streetcar system won’t be operational until the end of this year, but the Bricktown tracks were the first of the 131-million-dollar streetcar system to be installed. 

MAPS Program Manager David Todd urges motorists who parallel park in Bricktown, to park on the curb side of new painted white lines.

“And that’s not just the car, make sure the mirrors on the bigger trucks and things aren’t sticking out in that area. Because they would be an obstruction and the streetcar wouldn’t be able to pass,” he said. 

 Motorists who violate the new white line markers, are subject to tickets and even being towed.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
