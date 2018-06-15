Earthquake Rattles In Central Oklahoma

A sizable earthquake was recorded Friday afternoon in central Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported about 3:55 p.m. Its epicenter was about seven miles south, southeast of Marshall, 15 miles north, northwest of Guthrie, 27 miles southeast of Enid and 41 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The quake was less than four miles deep.

The quake was originally reported as a 4.4 magnitude but was downgraded a short time later.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.