Eric Trump's charity remains under investigation

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

Walmart heirs deny any involvement in the Georgia governor's race after a leading candidate was secretly recorded saying that he backed favorable school choice laws in the state in order to get campaign money from the Walton family's non-profit foundation.

(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle speaks to his supporters as he enters a runoff with Brian Kemp during an election-night watch party in Gainesville,...

A set of retaliatory tariffs released by China includes a plan to tax American lobster exports, potentially jeopardizing one of the biggest markets for the premium seafood.

China threatens tariffs on US lobsters as business booms

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

Corrections in a top medical journal and an investigation of research misconduct allegations at a major university give a glimpse into how scientists set the record straight when mistakes are made.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). FILE - This Dec. 29, 2011 file photo shows the entrance to the editorial offices of the New England Journal of Medicine in Boston. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the journal retracted and republished a landmark study on the Medi...

Science Says: What happens when researchers make mistakes

A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...

Doctor pens book on her role in revealing Flint water crisis

Survey shows fewer US teens smoking, doing drugs and drinking milk.

(AP Photo/Rob Carr). FILE - This June 8, 2007 file photo shows a glass of milk on a table during a family breakfast in Montgomery, Ala. Nearly 20 years ago, about nearly half of high school students said they drank at least one glass of milk a day. But...

Fewer US teens smoking, doing drugs ... and drinking milk

Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

Barbara Underwood's spokeswoman said Friday that a separate investigation remains open into the Eric Trump Foundation, run by Donald Trump's son.

The Associated Press reported in 2016 that the children's charity flouted nonprofit standards in part by financially benefiting charities with Trump family connections.

Underwood sued Donald Trump on Thursday. The Democrat alleges he illegally used his charity's money to settle business disputes and boost his political fortunes.

Eric Trump and two siblings are also named as defendants.

Eric Trump's charity, renamed Curetivity, says it has raised millions of dollars to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A Trump family spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message.

