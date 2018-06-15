Sheriff: 1 deputy killed, another wounded in Kansas

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

(AP Photo/Rob Carr). FILE - This June 8, 2007 file photo shows a glass of milk on a table during a family breakfast in Montgomery, Ala. Nearly 20 years ago, about nearly half of high school students said they drank at least one glass of milk a day. But...

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

The family of a Chinese college student came to Arizona to tearfully plead for harsh punishment against the woman who shot the 19-year-old to death after a minor car crash.

(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Yue Jiang is shown in large photographs at a memorial over two years after her death in Tempe, Ariz. on Monday, June 11, 2018. The family of 19-year-old Yeu Jiang traveled from China to Arizona this week to plead with a judge...

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

By MARGARET STAFFORD

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - An inmate overpowered two sheriff's deputies while being transported to a Kansas City courthouse on Friday, resulting in a shooting that killed one deputy and critically wounded the other, authorities said.

The suspect was also shot during the confrontation in a gated area near the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas. Investigators said the inmate may have grabbed a weapon from one of the deputies during a struggle after he got out of a van transporting him late Friday morning.

"It is very possible that with their own firearm, they were both shot," sheriff's Maj. Kelli Bailiff said during a news conference at the University of Kansas Hospital.

The slain deputy was identified later Friday as 35-year-old Patrick Rohrer, who had been with the department for seven years.

The wounded deputy and the suspect were undergoing surgeries Friday afternoon. No other information has been released about the deputy or suspect.

Bailiff said the inmate was being taken across the street from the jail, to the services building, for a court hearing. The inmate was taken in a van to a gated area behind the building, and when he got out of van, he somehow overtook and shot the deputies, Bailiff said.

Authorities said it was too early in the investigation to publicly detail how the shootings could have happened. Investigators will be reviewing surveillance video, according to Kansas City Police Department spokesman Zac Blair. The department is leading the investigation.

Bailiff said investigators do not believe the public is in any danger. Video from the scene showed the courthouse surrounded by yellow police tape, several police vehicles parked in the street and numerous uniformed law enforcement officers walking the grounds.

Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer was briefed on the shooting as he arrived at Children's Mercy Park for a congressional forum hosted by the Kansas City, Kansas, Chamber of Commerce, The Kansas City Star reported. He offered a moment of silence for the deputies after he finished his speech at the event.

He said law enforcement officers were doing their jobs and investigating even as they dealt with violence against two of their own. He noted that the county and the city have dealt with other officer shootings in the recent past.

Two Kansas City officers were shot and killed within less than three months in 2016. Capt. Robert Melton was slain in July while searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting. Melton was part of the police honor guard for Det. Brad Lancaster, who was fatally shot earlier in 2016 near the Kansas Speedway.

In 2015, Wyandotte County Deputy Scott Wood was shot seven times but survived.

___

For the latest information on the shooting: https://bit.ly/2yhE65M

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.