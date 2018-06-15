Bodycam Shows OKC Officer Shoot Dog During Thursday's Dog Attack

A sizable earthquake was recorded Friday afternoon in central Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.More >>
A sizable earthquake was recorded Friday afternoon in central Oklahoma, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.More >>
Police shot at one dog while they were responding to a dog attack in southwest Oklahoma City near Yukon, according to bodycam released Friday.More >>
Police shot at one dog while they were responding to a dog attack in southwest Oklahoma City near Yukon, according to bodycam released Friday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.