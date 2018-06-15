Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump is distancing himself from attorney Michael Cohen, who is facing an FBI investigation of his business dealings.

Trump told reporters at the White House Friday that he likes Cohen but hasn't spoken to him in a long time. He also says Cohen is no longer his lawyer.

Prosecutors in New York said in a court filing later Friday that they are still processing material seized from Cohen in an April raid.

They say the haul of records included more than a dozen pages of shredded documents that have now been reconstructed and hundreds of pages of encrypted messages.

A judge had set Friday as a deadline for Cohen's lawyers to identify documents they believe are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Prosecutors agreed to extend that deadline by 10 days, if the judge approves.

