Oklahoma's unemployment rate remains at 4 percent in May

Oklahoma's unemployment rate remains at 4 percent in May

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Unemployment in Oklahoma remained at 4 percent last month for the third consecutive month.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Friday that the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment remained unchanged in May. Unemployment declined three-tenths of a percentage point when compared to May 2017.

The commission says employment increased by 4,434 persons statewide. Over the year, seasonally adjusted unemployment fell by 5,149 people.

The leisure and hospitality sector claimed the largest job gain over the year with 5,100 additional jobs, followed by the trade, transportation and utilities sector with 4,900 jobs. Four of Oklahoma's principal job sectors added jobs as trade, transportation and utilities posted the largest monthly gain with 1,700 jobs.

Nationally, the U.S. unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent in May.

