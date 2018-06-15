Boy tells police that driver shot family in road rage run-in

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.

The National Institutes of Health is shutting down a study that was supposed to show if a single drink a day could prevent heart attacks, citing ethical problems.

Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.

The family of one of the 17 people killed in the massacre at a Florida high school is suing to obtain mental health records of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anne Ramsay, mother of Parkland High School shooting victim Helena Ramsay, speaks to the media during a news conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The family is suing to obtain mental health records of...

Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials escort a man away from the front door of a dental clinic as police investigate the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind the clinic, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - A 12-year-old boy told police he saw a driver open fire on his family during a road rage confrontation in Colorado, killing his older brother and critically wounding his mother and younger brother, authorities said Friday.

Police arrested Jeremy Webster, 23, hours after the shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and also wounded a bystander not related to the family. Webster acknowledged shooting four people in a suburban Denver parking lot and told officers he "has mental health issues," according to a search warrant, which did not specify his mental status.

The 12-year-old, who was not injured, told police that his mother and another driver were involved "in some type of road rage incident" near a business complex in the city of Westminster.

He said the driver followed the family's car into the parking lot and argued briefly with his mother before opening fire, according to the warrant filed in court Friday.

Other witnesses told police that they saw Webster park his black Toyota Corolla behind the woman's vehicle in the middle of the lot. They said Webster shot the woman, then turned and shot two of her children "multiple times," according to the warrant.

Police have not identified the victims. The mother, 41, and brother, 8, were in critical condition, while the bystander was less seriously wounded, authorities said. The man was shot while driving with his 9-year-old daughter in a pickup truck, but she was not hurt, the warrant said.

The 12-year-old boy told police that his mother took a photo of the driver's license plate on her phone before they got out of the car. Authorities used the photo to look up the vehicle's owner and compared it to witness descriptions.

Webster was arrested Thursday evening when police spotted his car traveling on a freeway near Colorado Springs. In the warrant to search Webster's car and home, Westminster Police Detective Matt Calhoon wrote that Webster agreed to speak with police.

"Jeremy stated that he has mental health issues and just (started) a new prescribed medication today," the warrant said. "Jeremy admitted that he used his Glock 19 handgun to shoot the above people and that he secured the firearm in the trunk of his vehicle after the shooting."

Webster faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempt to commit a felony. He is being held in jail without bond, according to online records. Jail records do not indicate if Webster has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Webster was born in New Jersey and does not have a criminal history in Colorado, according to court and law enforcement records. It's not clear how long he has lived in Colorado. He is due in court Monday.

The family of the mother and children requested privacy, police said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.