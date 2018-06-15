Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe Suggests Scott Pruitt Needs To Leave EPA

Calls are mounting to fire former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the EPA, and a surprising name was just added to the growing list.More >>
Calls are mounting to fire former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the EPA, and a surprising name was just added to the growing list.More >>
Friday temperatures will be warm and muggy with low to upper 70s.More >>
Friday temperatures will be warm and muggy with low to upper 70s.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.