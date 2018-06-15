Michigan State trustees call for school president to resign

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest

The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopic

The Gottis made sure the Travoltas were well fed for 'Gotti'

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.

AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet above the ground.

An Asian-American group suing Harvard University says it has evidence of discrimination in the school's admissions process.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). FILE-- In this March 7, 2017 file photograph, rowers pass the campus of Harvard University as they paddle down the Charles River in Cambridge, Mass. Harvard and the group Students for Fair Admissions will file dueling analyse...

Both sides say data on their side in Harvard admissions suit

Kansas City police have shot and killed two men who were fighting in a downtown square, less than an hour after city officers fatally shot a woman reportedly seen brandishing a sword.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Law enforcement officials investigate around the scene of a shooting in a parking lot behind a dentist's office, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Westminster, Colo.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

A California judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit that accuses Twitter of violating the free speech rights of a leading figure in the white nationalist movement by permanently banning his social media account.

NASA's record-breaking astronaut, Peggy Whitson, is retiring; has spent more time off the planet than any other American.

(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool). FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives prior the launch of Soyuz MS-3 space ...

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Michigan State University board trustee Brian Mosallam is asking in...

(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo, Michigan State University interim President John Engler listens as he runs his first Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting on campus in East ...

(Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, media stand around Michigan State trustee Brian Mosallam as he speaks after a special Michigan State University board of trustees meeting on campus in East La...

By ALICE YIN and LARRY LAGE

Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Two Michigan State University board trustees are calling for interim school president John Engler to resign immediately, joining a chorus of sexual assault victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar and top legislators who say the campus community cannot heal until Engler steps down.

"Unfortunately, and with great regret, John Engler's tenure as interim president has continued the bleeding rather than stem it," Brian Mosallam said in a statement released Friday morning. "His misguided actions and comments have failed to re-establish trust and confidence in Michigan State."

His disapproval was echoed by trustee Dianne Byrum a few hours later.

"The despicable and disparaging comments made about survivors by interim president John Engler are completely unacceptable," she said. "I have concluded he is no longer the right person to lead Michigan State University during this difficult period."

Engler sent emails in April to another university official criticizing lawyers who represent Nassar's assault victims and suggesting the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney.

Michigan State has since agreed to a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, a former campus sports doctor now serving decades in prison.

"I'm very grateful to see leadership coming from trustee Mosallam," said Rachael Denhollander, the Nassar victim mentioned in the Engler emails. "Leadership isn't going along to get along. Leadership is doing the hard and right things, no matter what."

Engler was unbowed Friday, saying he is looking ahead to a public Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for next Friday, "where we will continue our progress and efforts to move forward."

"Whatever the tensions were before, we have successfully negotiated a settlement agreement - something that is fair and equitable to both sides, and that both sides agreed to," he said in a statement. "I believe actions matter, and that is how the success of our work will be determined."

Denhollander, who has repeatedly criticized Michigan State's response to the Nassar scandal, earlier Friday called on trustees Byrum, Melanie Foster, chairman Brian Breslin and Mitch Lyons to join their colleague on Wednesday, saying they so far "haven't had the courage to do the same."

The Associated Press has left messages for comment with Foster, Breslin, Lyons and fellow trustees Joel Ferguson, George Perles and Dan Kelly.

Pressure from outraged Michigan legislators is also mounting. Joining fellow Republicans in his caucus, Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof "is very disappointed and does agree that Engler should resign," said his spokeswoman Amber McCann. Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard declined to comment. Engler was once Michigan's Republican governor.

Engler exchanged emails with Carol Viventi, a Michigan State vice president and special counsel following allegations at a stormy public meeting that Engler was trying to pay off a woman without her lawyer's input. The Chronicle of Higher Education and Detroit Free Press reported on the emails Wednesday.

"The survivors now are being manipulated by trial lawyers who in the end will each get millions of dollars more than any of individual survivors with the exception of Denhollander who is likely to get kickback from Manley for her role in the trial lawyer manipulation," Engler said, misspelling attorney John Manly's name.

Denhollander first identified herself as a Nassar victim to the Indianapolis Star in 2016.

Her lawyer, Manly, has been outspoken in his criticism of Engler, tweeting on Wednesday: "Engler spent his time as MSU President verbally urinating on child molest survivors of Nassar and scheming to hurt them. ... I wear his contempt & attacks as a badge of honor."

Engler was hired by trustees after Lou Anna Simon suddenly resigned in January in the wake of the Nassar crisis that also prompted the retirement of athletic director Mark Hollis.

Nassar was fired from Michigan State in 2016, two years after he was the subject of a sexual assault investigation. His dismissal came less than a month after former gymnast Denhollander filed a criminal complaint saying Nassar had sexually assaulted her while treating her for back pain years earlier.

At the emotionally charged board of trustees meeting in April, a sexual assault victim of Nassar, Kaylee Lorincz, alleged Engler pressured her to accept a payoff to settle her lawsuit without her attorney present. Engler later issued a statement, saying his memory and interpretation of the meeting was different and that he was sorry if anything said was misunderstood.

"How pathetic is it that you were prepared to apologize to me, but instead, chose to call me a liar?" Lorincz tweeted on Thursday. "President Engler, you disgust me."

Mosallam said Engler's apology didn't go far enough.

"Our courageous survivors all came forward out of their own bravery and courage rather than a manipulative game," he said. "Such a suggestion otherwise is disgusting. ... I no longer believe that John Engler's presence on this campus will allow Michigan State University to move forward."

___

AP sports writer Lage contributed from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

___

For the latest information on calls for MSU interim president John Engler to resign: https://bit.ly/2HTNw6X

___

For more stories on Larry Nassar and the fallout from his years of sexual abuse of young women and girls: https://apnews.com/tag/LarryNassar

