Glenpool Man, 24, Killed Running Across Highway 75

A Glenpool man is dead after he was hit by a pickup on Highway 75 in Glenpool. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Glenpool Police and Fire responded to the fatal crash.

Glenpool Police say 24-year-old Austin Brunner of Glenpool was running across the southbound lanes just south of 171st Street South when he was struck.

The OHP said he may have been trying to beat traffic, and it was still dark.

The driver told police he didn't have time to stop. City representative Mandy Vavrinak said the pickup driver wasn't hurt and isn't suspected of any wrongdoing at this time.

Police say Brunner was wearing a gold band on his left middle finger, white running shorts and white Vans shoes. He was carrying a maroon shirt, authorities said. He wasn't carrying any identification, and police circulated a description and photo of some of his clothing to find out his name.

The 5:25 a.m. crash closed the southbound lanes between 171st Street South and 181st Street South while the OHP investigated.

The southbound lanes reopened at 7:45 a.m.

The northbound lanes of the highway did not shut down.