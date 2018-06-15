Glenpool Man, 24, Killed Running Across Highway 75 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Glenpool Man, 24, Killed Running Across Highway 75

Posted: Updated:
Austin Brunner photo from Facebook. Austin Brunner photo from Facebook.
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

A Glenpool man is dead after he was hit by a pickup on Highway 75 in Glenpool. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Glenpool Police and Fire responded to the fatal crash.

Glenpool Police say 24-year-old Austin Brunner of Glenpool was running across the southbound lanes just south of 171st Street South when he was struck.  

The OHP said he may have been trying to beat traffic, and it was still dark. 

The driver told police he didn't have time to stop. City representative Mandy Vavrinak said the pickup driver wasn't hurt and isn't suspected of any wrongdoing at this time.

Police say Brunner was wearing a gold band on his left middle finger, white running shorts and white Vans shoes. He was carrying a maroon shirt, authorities said.  He wasn't carrying any identification, and police circulated a description and photo of some of his clothing to find out his name.

The 5:25 a.m. crash closed the southbound lanes between 171st Street South and 181st Street South while the OHP investigated.  

The southbound lanes reopened at 7:45 a.m. 

The northbound lanes of the highway did not shut down.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.