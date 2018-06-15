Summer Sizzle This Father's Day Weekend

Friday temperatures will be warm and muggy with low to upper 70s.

It will be mainly dry and quiet, but the heat will crank up! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values in the 100s! The mainly sunny conditions will feel like summer. Winds will be breezy, between 10-25 mph.

Friday night temps will fall in the low to mid 70s. It will be another quiet and warm night.

Saturday temps will be in the low to mid 90s again, which will be the hottest weekend so far this summer! It will be breezy with winds in the south between 10-25 mph. It will be mainly sunny and dry.

Saturday night will see temps in the low to mid 70s overnight.

Father's Day temps will be in the low to mid 90s again; hot and humid! It will be mostly sunny and quiet with winds between 10-25 mph and breezy.

Next week will see dry and hot pattern changes, with a break from the heat! The active pattern sets up with daily chances of showers and storms. Tropical moisture will bring statewide rain and storm chances throughout the week.