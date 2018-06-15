Summer Sizzle This Father's Day Weekend - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Summer Sizzle This Father's Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Friday temperatures will be warm and muggy with low to upper 70s.

It will be mainly dry and quiet, but the heat will crank up! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values in the 100s! The mainly sunny conditions will feel like summer. Winds will be breezy, between 10-25 mph. 

Friday night temps will fall in the low to mid 70s. It will be another quiet and warm night.

Saturday temps will be in the low to mid 90s again, which will be the hottest weekend so far this summer! It will be breezy with winds in the south between 10-25 mph. It will be mainly sunny and dry.

Saturday night will see temps in the low to mid 70s overnight.

Father's Day temps will be in the low to mid 90s again; hot and humid! It will be mostly sunny and quiet with winds between 10-25 mph and breezy.

Next week will see dry and hot pattern changes, with a break from the heat! The active pattern sets up with daily chances of showers and storms. Tropical moisture will bring statewide rain and storm chances throughout the week.

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.