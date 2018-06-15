Firefighters Called To House Fire In Midwest City

Firefighters responded to a house fire near Midwest City, Friday morning.

Firemen arrived at the scene near Canton Place and North Post Road around 3:00 a.m. Officials said the home's residents already evacuated prior to their arrival.

According to officials on scene, the fire was contained to the living room. Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.