AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

    AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:09 AM EDT2018-06-15 08:09:13 GMT
    AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's...More >>
    AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.More >>

  • AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-06-15 08:08:53 GMT
    (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>
    AP Explains: Poor People's Campaign 1968 vs. 2018.More >>

  • Doctor pens book on her role in revealing Flint water crisis

    Doctor pens book on her role in revealing Flint water crisis

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-06-15 08:08:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...
    A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.More >>
    A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.More >>
    •   

WASHINGTON (AP) - AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger. Their lawyer says the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a postponement while it ponders an appeal of a judge's ruling.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the government's attempt to block the $85 billion deal on antitrust grounds. Now the companies could close their merger "as soon as possible," according to a Thursday letter from their lead attorney to Justice Department lawyers. The government is still considering whether to appeal Leon's ruling to a higher court.

The companies' attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, said he understood that the Justice Department "has no objection to closing this merger as soon as possible" and won't seek an injunction.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.