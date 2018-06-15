AP Explains: Rebooting Poor People's Campaign 50 years later

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twist

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegally

New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White House

Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no bias

The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

Corrections in a top medical journal and an investigation of research misconduct allegations at a major university give a glimpse into how scientists set the record straight when mistakes are made.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). FILE - This Dec. 29, 2011 file photo shows the entrance to the editorial offices of the New England Journal of Medicine in Boston. On Wednesday, June 13, 2018, the journal retracted and republished a landmark study on the Medi...

A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...

(AP Photo/Rob Carr). FILE - This June 8, 2007 file photo shows a glass of milk on a table during a family breakfast in Montgomery, Ala. Nearly 20 years ago, about nearly half of high school students said they drank at least one glass of milk a day. But...

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. In June 2018, two bills were intr...

AT&T and Time Warner say they have a clear path to complete their newly approved merger, now that the Justice Department has signaled it won't ask for a temporary block during a potential appeal of the judge's ruling. The deal could be closed soon.

AT&T, Time Warner to close merger 'as soon as possible'

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Friends Vaneya Collier, foreground, and Joslynn Cooley, background (obscured), both 11, of Erie, carry a poster depicting the Rev. Martin Luther King as they marched with about 160 people along West Sixth ...

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Thousands of anti-poverty activists have launched a campaign in recent weeks modeled after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Poor People's Campaign of 1968.

Like the push 50 years ago, advocates are hoping to draw attention to those struggling with deep poverty from Appalachia to the Mississippi Delta, from the American Southwest to California's farm country.

The latest effort is led by the Rev. William Barber of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and the Rev. Liz Theoharis of New York City, who are encouraging activists in 40 states to take part in acts of civil disobedience, teach-ins and demonstrations to force communities to address poverty. They say poverty continues to be ignored and only a "moral revival" can bring it to the nation's consciousness.

The new campaign also has brought new attention to the tumultuous summer of 1968 when the two leading backers of the campaign - King and Robert F. Kennedy - were assassinated two months apart.

Here's a look at the two campaigns:

THE ORIGINAL CAMPAIGN

Before his assassination, King sought to organize a campaign to direct the country's attention toward poverty. He felt attacking poverty was the next phase of the civil rights movement and the 1968 campaign would push for a guaranteed income, the end to housing discrimination and reducing the nation's growing trend toward militarism.

At the time, around 13 percent of U.S. citizens lived in poverty.

King reached out to Mexican-American, Native American and Appalachia white leaders to build a multiethnic, multiracial coalition that would come from their hometowns on "mule carts" and "old trucks" to Washington, D.C., to dramatize the plight of the poor.

Following King's assassination in Memphis, members of the coalition began to fight with each other.

Thousands of poor people set up a shantytown they called "Resurrection City" on the Washington National Mall but became demoralized by racial tensions, a lack of leadership and eventually, the assassination of Kennedy.

THE REBOOT

Organizers of the 2018 campaign said they wanted to use the 50th anniversary of the 1968 effort to restart conversations around the struggles that poor people continue to face, especially since the U.S. poverty rate is roughly back to around 13 percent.

This time, Barber and Theoharis said the campaign won't be centered solely in Washington and would include events around the country.

For 40 days, demonstrators planned to hold acts of civil disobedience like blocking traffic and refusing to leave public buildings every Monday nationwide. Hundreds of activists, including the Rev. Jesse Jackson, have been arrested so far.

Theoharis said the purpose is to build "a season of organizing" to create a long-term movement aimed at restoring the Voting Rights Act, ending gerrymandering and helping bolster the minimum wage. She said organizers also hope to influence the midterm elections this November and the 2020 presidential election.

Because the nation is more diverse than in 1968, Barber said the new campaign also calls for protection of immigrants, LGBT residents and refugees from the Middle East.

THE CHALLENGES

Barber said media coverage of poverty has been ignored and overshadowed by what he calls "Trump porn" - excessive coverage of President Donald Trump's tweets, the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election and the legal fight with adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Small newspapers that used to cover poor rural areas like Linden, Tennessee, and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota also have faced cutbacks. Not since Kennedy's 1968 presidential campaign have national politicians regularly visited rural, poor areas and focused on poverty in their platforms.

In addition, Barber said many Christians have ignored the plight of the poor since megachurches regularly focus on the "prosperity gospel." Others have been focused solely on abortion and fighting gay rights, he said.

Barber said the multifaith campaign seeks to reaffirm messages that religious figures like Jesus were primarily concerned about helping the poor and that the country has a moral obligation to tackle poverty.

He also promised that organizers plan to pressure for media coverage of U.S.-Mexico border areas like El Paso, Texas, and Native American communities like San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation in Arizona.

___

Associated Press writer Russell Contreras is a member of the AP's race and ethnicity team. Follow Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.