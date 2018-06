Neil shines like a Diamond at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has destroyed more than 600 homes since it began spraying lava out of a vent on a residential street last month.

(AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File). FILE - In this April 21, 1990 file photo, Mary Dressler steps onto a cooled lava flow which has filled up most of the backyard of her mother-in-law's home in the Kalapana Gardens subdivision in Kalapana, Hawaii. Lava pour...

A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...

A federal judge overseeing hundreds of lawsuits by local governments is considering a request to make public information showing where prescription opioid painkillers have been shipped throughout the country.

Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.

Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

A new book about Flint's water crisis comes from the pediatrician first to reveal the extent of lead contamination on the struggling city's children.

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 photo, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is interviewed in Flint, Mich. A new book about Flint’s water crisis comes from the pediatrician and public health expert who was first to reveal the extent of lead ...

The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she feels "heartbroken" and "completely alone.".

Body camera videos show a Mesa, Arizona, police officer punching an unarmed suspect multiple times and another officer later mocking the man as he was lying in a pool of blood on a hospital floor.

(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Luis Conde speaks to media at his attorney's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching Conde, who was unarmed, and later mocking him while he lay on a hospital ...

(Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP). Gary Horton, at right, president of the Erie chapter of the NAACP, organized about 160 people as they prepared to march from the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., to Perry Square in Erie on Thur...

(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Stephen Dorff poses for a photos at the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). John Mellencamp performs on stage during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Jermaine Dupri speaks onstage during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Usher arrives at the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP). Neil Diamond performs during the 49th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.

By MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Neil Diamond may have retired from touring due to Parkinson's disease, but the singer didn't let that stop him from giving a cheery and memorable performance at the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony.

Diamond, who was officially inducted into the Hall in 1984, earned the Johnny Mercer Award on Thursday and closed the multi-hour event in New York City with a rousing rendition of "Sweet Caroline."

He was happy and excited onstage, performing an extended version of the iconic song, backed by a band and the audience of songwriters and music industry players who sang along.

The 77-year-old, who announced he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in January and canceled planned concerts, barely spoke at the event, where John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool and the Gang and Jermaine Dupri were inducted as the Hall's 2018 class.

Allee Willis - who co-wrote the Broadway musical "The Color Purple" and Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" - was the first inductee of the night. She won over the audience with stories about her father who told her to "stay away from black culture" and her friend whose frisky behavior helped her connect her songs to singers.

"Her sex life was unbelievable for my career," she said to laughs.

Willis, the only female to be inducted this year, used her speech to honor women who have not received their credit as songwriters and producers.

"I really started thinking about how, at the time, mentally painful it was that the girls were not getting the chances the boys were. So I just want to say, 'We're here. We've always been here. And we're no longer the little wilting flowers that we were when it comes to equality.' So wipe off the seats because here we come."

Others speeches throughout the night struck with similar emotion.

Inductee and Grammy-nominated country songwriter Steve Dorff wiped the tears from his eyes when he was onstage; his son, actor Stephen Dorff, was also teary-eyed when he spoke about his father during the induction.

Usher was passionate when he inducted Dupri, who has co-written a number of the R&B star's hits, including "Nice & Slow," ''U Got It Bad," ''Burn" and "Confessions Part II."

"I love you J.D. You're like the big brother I never had and also the motivator who pushed me when I was at my lowest," he said.

Mariah Carey, who has collaborated on hits like "We Belong Together" and "Always Be My Baby" with Dupri, made a surprise appearance and received a warm applause from the crowd. The pop diva, who has co-written 17 of her 18 No. 1 hits, was nominated for the Songwriters Hall but didn't make the final cut.

"Although I am not being inducted this evening - I'll shed a tear and move on - honestly there's no one I'd rather see this get accolade than Jermaine Dupri," she said.

Dupri is the second hip-hop act to be inducted into the organization following Jay-Z's induction last year.

Inductee and country songwriter Bill Anderson choked up at the end of his speech, quoting lyrics from his song when he spoke about God: "I held the pencil but he wrote the songs, and I firmly believe that."

The members of Kool & the Gang - Robert "Kool" Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown and James "JT" Taylor - were also inducted and gave a memorable and upbeat performance with "Celebration," which got audience members out of their seats.

Lucian Grainge, the CEO and chairman of Universal Music Group, earned the Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award and was honored by The Weeknd, who spoke, and Ariana Grande, who sang "Be Alright." Grammy and Tony nominee Sara Bareilles received the Johnny Mercer Award and wowed with her performance onstage.

Mellencamp sang "Jack and Diane" and "Longest Days" after getting inducted; R&B singer Fantasia won over the crowd when she sang in honor of Dorff; and Broadway star Brandon Victor Dixon was impressive when he performed for Willis.

Jackson, who has had 26 singles top Billboard's country charts, said he ran into Clive Davis backstage at the event and recalled a story about how he tried to pitch a song for Whitney Houston.

"And I called Clive and said, 'I wrote this song and I think ole Whitney could sing this thing. And he listened to it and called me back and said, 'That's a sweet song.' And there was a line in there about doing something with the washing machine, and (Clive) said, 'I'll be honest with you Alan - I don't think Whitney's seen a washing machine in 15 years,'" Jackson said.,

____

Online:

http://www.songhall.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.