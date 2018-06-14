Yukon Man With Mobility Issues Dies As Home Catches Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Yukon Man With Mobility Issues Dies As Home Catches Fire

YUKON, Oklahoma -

A Yukon man died Thursday afternoon in a house fire. 

Police were called to the home on the 10700 block of Northwest 36th Place at 1:39 p.m. 

A woman came home to find her garage engulfed in smoke. 

Her son, who Oklahoma City Fire Officials say was middle aged, had mobility issues, and was found inside a front bedroom. 

The man lived with his mother, who had stepped out to run errands.

“My heart just hurt,” said neighbor Hannah Reffner.

 OKC Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson says there were working smoke detectors in the home, but the man’s mobility problems may have played a role. 

