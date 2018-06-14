Hundreds Of Tiny Bugs Cover Oklahoma Woman’s Foot - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hundreds Of Tiny Bugs Cover Oklahoma Woman’s Foot

Posted: Updated:
GRADY COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Margo Calhoun's peaceful time picking berries outside her home in Grady County quickly took a turn Tuesday afternoon.

She felt the pinching of bites and went inside to find hundreds of tiny red bugs covering her foot.

“They went through the fibers of my socks,” she said.

She thinks they could've been mites or some kind of tick.

“Whenever I went to scrape them off, they didn’t just scrape off,” she explained. “I had to literally get soap, water, scrubby, and get them off my feet and down the drain.”

This happened despite the fact that Calhoun had prepared. She was using spray and wearing proper clothing. She’d even duct-taped her pant legs to her socks to keep ticks out.

Calhoun said she's no stranger to seeing critters and dealing with all kinds of insects, but nothing quite like this.

“I mean I’ve flicked my share of spiders off that big prized berry to get it and I’ve been stung by a wasp and I’ve seen other animals and stuff down there,” she said. “And I’m not real scared of them, I get shook up for a minute but then I go right back after my berries, but I don’t know, this time I haven’t gone back.”

Below are helpful facts related to insects from the OSU Extension: 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.