Bomb Squad Called Out To Pottawatomie County Barn

Police are on the scene of an unstable bomb in rural Pottawatomie County Thursday evening.

According to officials, The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad for assistance with an unstable bomb near E131 Road and N Robert E Lee Road near Macomb.

Officials said a man was cleaning out his barn, when he came across some old dynamite that was leaking.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.