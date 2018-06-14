Videos show Arizona police officers hitting, mocking suspect

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The threat of hot, windy weather and thunderstorms is posing more problems for firefighters battling a Colorado blaze that has forced residents of more than 1,000 homes to evacuate.

Chicago has chosen a company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build an express service from downtown to O'Hare International Airport reaching speeds up to 150 mph.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, listens as Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk, right, speaks at a news conference Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Chicago. The Boring Company has been selected to build a high-s...

A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...

The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.

D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.

(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...

Federal authorities say they will open a temporary shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children in far west Texas as existing facilities reach capacity.

San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...

Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her allegations.

(AP Photo/Terry Tang). Jose Conde, center, listens to news media while seated between his mother, Rosa Conde, and attorney Bret Royle at Royle's office in Phoenix on Thursday, June 14, 2018. Recently released Mesa police videos show officers punching C...

By TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The attorney for an Arizona man seen on police video being beaten and mocked while bleeding on a hospital floor said Thursday that it's further evidence an already embattled suburban Phoenix police department has a pattern of acting above the law.

For the third time in a week, body camera videos from the Mesa Police Department have put the agency's policies on the use of force under scrutiny.

Defense attorney Bret Royle said he recently obtained the videos from the January arrest of Jose Luis Conde while negotiating a plea deal for him. Royle said the footage paints a more brutal picture than what he read in police reports.

"When officers act like this, it causes citizens to question the integrity of other officers," Royle said during a news conference at his office. "They violated the trust of prosecutors when they wrote reports that were at minimum embellished if not falsified."

Conde is facing two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of aggravated assault, possession or use of narcotic drugs and escape.

The 23-year-old landscape worker was a passenger in a car Mesa police stopped Jan. 28 for possible drunken driving. An officer did a pat-down search of him and believed he was concealing drugs, according to the police incident report.

The officer then thought Conde was going to attack him and took him to the ground. He continued to struggle and allegedly swung his fists at the officer. They later found three baggies appearing to contain cocaine inside his sock.

While two officers sustained scrapes, Conde was transported to a hospital. Police said Conde tried to flee his hospital room but was caught in the hallway and pushed back by officers.

Video shows an officer punched and elbowed Conde four times while he was handcuffed. Conde said they also threw him into a wall, gouged him in the eye and struck his head with a massive flashlight. He also had to have part of his ear sewn back on.

"They laughed at me while I laid in a pool of my own blood, barely conscious. And this is no laughing matter," Conde said.

He said it's unacceptable that the officers involved have not been disciplined and could possibly do this to other people. "My hope is that my case can bring meaningful change to the Mesa Police Department," Conde said.

Mesa police said in a statement that it has not received a complaint nor has an internal investigation into Conde's arrest been opened.

Police Chief Ramon Batista last week enlisted a former prosecutor to investigate two other videotaped encounters. Footage from body and security cameras shows Mesa officers roughly treating a teenager who was arrested May 17 on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The footage shows officers cursing the youth and grabbing the collar of his T-shirt tightly around his neck.

In the other case, video shows Mesa officers punching a 33-year-old man as he stands against a wall on May 23. Seven officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay - two in the teen's arrest and five in the case involving Johnson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.