US to open temporary shelter in Texas for immigrant children

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

The threat of hot, windy weather and thunderstorms is posing more problems for firefighters battling a Colorado blaze that has forced residents of more than 1,000 homes to evacuate.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). A gigantic plume of smoke rises as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo., Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Chicago has chosen a company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to build an express service from downtown to O'Hare International Airport reaching speeds up to 150 mph.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, left, listens as Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk, right, speaks at a news conference Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Chicago. The Boring Company has been selected to build a high-s...

A proposal in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana could encourage more banks to do business with cannabis companies, but it appears to fall short of a comprehensive fix.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this June 27, 2017 file photo, the proprietor of a medical marijuana dispensary prepares his monthly tax payment, over $40,000 in cash, at his Los Angeles store. A proposal in Congress to ease the federal ban on...

Proposed US banking fix for marijuana may not open all doors

The cast and crew of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" say it's an unfortunate coincidence that their summer blockbuster centers on a massively destructive erupting volcano.

(Universal Pictures via AP). This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.

(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...

Federal authorities say they will open a temporary shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children in far west Texas as existing facilities reach capacity.

San Francisco's incoming mayor knows the yawning gap between rich and poor firsthand, having been raised by her grandmother in the drug- and violence-riddled projects.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). London Breed speaks to reporters outside of City Hall Wednesday, June 13, 2018 in San Francisco. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former...

New San Francisco mayor went from the projects to City Hall

Fear of people is driving many animals around the globe to shift from day to night to avoid people.

Many animals are shifting from day to night to avoid people

Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her allegations.

New York's highest court has turned down President Donald Trump's latest bid to delay a defamation suit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted groping and kissing; he denies her allegations.

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - The U.S. government will open a temporary shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children in far west Texas, as existing facilities for children reach capacity under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy on migrants and the resulting separation of families.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the department selected the Tornillo port of entry as a temporary shelter location. The port is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of El Paso, in an area that's mostly desert and where temperatures routinely approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius).

The facility will be able to accommodate up to 360 children in "the next few days," said the spokesman, Kenneth Wolfe.

Asked if children will be kept in tents, Wolfe said the facility would have "soft-sided structures," but didn't immediately clarify what those structures would be.

The numbers of children in existing facilities have surged as the Trump administration institutes a policy of trying to prosecute all people who cross the southern U.S. border without legal permission. Hundreds of families have been separated, with parents detained and their children placed in government shelters.

On Wednesday, government officials gave a tightly controlled tour of a shelter in Brownsville, Texas, on the other end of the state. Located inside a former Walmart, the shelter is housing nearly 1,500 children. Many other facilities in the U.S. government network are at or close to capacity.

State Rep. Mary Gonzalez, whose district includes the port of entry, said government officials had contacted her about two weeks ago to offer a tour of the port of entry, but included few other details.

"It's kind of in the middle of nowhere," she said. "It's in the desert. There is nowhere to go outside, really."

She added, "I don't understand where they're going to put these kids."

___

Associated Press reporter Paul J. Weber contributed from Austin, Texas.

