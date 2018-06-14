Crews Respond To Fatal House Fire In Yukon

An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon following a fatal house fire in Yukon.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home in the area of Northwest 36th and Sara Road around 1:50 p.m.

OKCFD says one wheelchair-bound male victim was found inside a bedroom.

At this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

