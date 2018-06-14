Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Washington Public Schools To Continue - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sex Abuse Lawsuit Against Washington Public Schools To Continue

By Associated Press
McCLAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging officials at an Oklahoma school did nothing to stop sexual attacks against a middle school student.

The ruling dated Monday allows the lawsuit against Washington Public Schools to go forward. Judge Stephen Friot did, however, remove from the lawsuit school Superintendent A.J. Brewer and Principal Stuart McPherson in their official capacities.

An attorney for the school and the two officials did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

The lawsuit alleges school officials did nothing to stop attacks against the student during an 18-month period that began with shoving in December 2015, shortly after the then-11-year-old and his family moved into the district about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, and escalated into sexual assault the following February.

