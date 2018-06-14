DOJ Report Faults James Comey But Finds No Political Bias - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

DOJ Report Faults James Comey But Finds No Political Bias


By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Justice Department's watchdog faults former FBI Director James Comey for breaking with established protocol in his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But it found that his decisions were not driven by political bias.

The report also criticizes Comey for not keeping then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other Justice Department superiors properly informed about his handling of the investigation.

That's according to a person familiar with the report's conclusions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person was not authorized to speak on the record because the report is not yet public.

The report's findings are set to be made public later Thursday. It represents the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.

