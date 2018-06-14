Authorities identify body found buried in Oklahoma City yard

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police in Oklahoma City say a body found buried in the backyard of a home has been identified as that of a 31-year-old woman.

Police said Thursday that the body of Jacalyn Elizabeth Russell was found buried in a shallow grave and covered with tires in the backyard of a home on the city's northwest side. The Office of the State Medical Examiner has not released the cause of Russell's death.

Police have arrested the resident of the home, Jimmy Vongphakdy, on a first-degree murder complaint. Court records don't indicate whether Vongphakdy has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Court documents indicate Vongphakdy claimed he had been digging in the backyard to work on sewer lines and had no idea there was a body buried there.

