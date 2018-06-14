Defense: Manager didn't mean to kill cook amid Yelp argument - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Defense: Manager didn't mean to kill cook amid Yelp argument

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • New Jersey begins taking legal sports bets

    New Jersey begins taking legal sports bets

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:24:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...
    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.More >>
    Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.More >>

  • Longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana has died

    Longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana has died

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:24:03 GMT
    (Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...
    D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.More >>
    D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.More >>

  • Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

    Thursday, June 14 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-06-14 15:24:02 GMT
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>
    A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.More >>
    •   

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut restaurant manager charged with fatally shooting a cook during an argument about a negative Yelp review says the killing wasn't intentional.

James Goolsby is charged with murder in the Dec. 30 killing of Norris Jackson, who was shot four times inside the Bonchon Chicken restaurant in Manchester.

Another cook at the restaurant testified Tuesday that Jackson came to his defense when Goolsby got upset about a negative online review of the restaurant.

The cook said Jackson appeared ready to fight but did not actually touch Goolsby before Goolsby opened fire.

The Journal Inquirer reports that Goolsby's attorney acknowledged his client was the shooter, but said he did not intend to kill Jackson. Goolsby said in a written statement that "everything got out of control."

___

Information from: Journal Inquirer, http://www.journalinquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.