Mom of 4 kids killed in Florida standoff: I am heartbroken

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The mother of four children killed during a standoff between a Florida felon and police says she's "heartbroken" and feels "completely alone."

In a statement to the Orlando Sentinel through a family spokesman, 31-year-old Ciara Lopez said she wants her children, ranging in age from 1 to 11, to be remembered as loving and "full of life."

Police said Lopez left her apartment to get help after her boyfriend, 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr., battered her late Sunday.

Lindsey fired at responding officers, seriously wounding one of them. The medical examiner was tasked with determining whether the children were already killed by then. After 21 hours, officers went in and found all five bodies.

Family spokesman Walter Benenati said money is being pledged to help cover funeral expenses.

___

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

