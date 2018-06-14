Three Victims Injured In Pit Bull Attack Near Yukon

Police responded to reports of multiple victims injured in a dog attack near Yukon.

Officials arrived at the scene near North Czech Hall Road and Hollyrock Drive around 9:00 a.m. after a call reporting three people were victims in a dog attack.

Police said the victims were bitten and injured by two dogs. Police said one dog was shot but is still alive.

One victim was transported to Integris Candian Valley Hospital in good condition. All victims are said to be in non-life threatening condition.

Pit bull attack in west OKC, almost Yukon area. Were told three people were injured. @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/DqVihnhnEK — Caleigh Bourgeois (@CaleighReports) June 14, 2018

