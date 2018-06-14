Task Force Expected To Announce Recommendations On Rape Kits Thursday

The final meeting of the Oklahoma Task Force on Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence will hold its final meeting before their July 1 deadline to provide recommendations to the Governor and state lawmakers.

The task force was set up to research Oklahoma's backlog of nearly 7,000 untested rape kits. The panel is expected to adopt their recommendations based on their findings.

Last year, Gov. Mary Fallin signed an executive order requiring more than 300 law enforcement agencies in the state to report their number of untested kits by the end of 2017 but many missed that deadline.

Read Also: Police Not Complying With Executive Order To Audit Rape Kits

Experts say testing untested kits can help law enforcement catch serial offenders and hopefully prevent more crimes.

The meeting will take place June 14, 2018 at the OSBI Forensic Science Center, located at 800 E. 2nd Street Edmond, OK 73034.