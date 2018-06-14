Task Force Expected To Announce Recommendations On Rape Kits Thu - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Task Force Expected To Announce Recommendations On Rape Kits Thursday

Posted: Updated:
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The final meeting of the Oklahoma Task Force on Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence will hold its final meeting before their July 1 deadline to provide recommendations to the Governor and state lawmakers. 

The task force was set up to research Oklahoma's backlog of nearly 7,000 untested rape kits. The panel is expected to adopt their recommendations based on their findings.

Last year, Gov. Mary Fallin signed an executive order requiring more than 300 law enforcement agencies in the state to report their number of untested kits by the end of 2017 but many missed that deadline.

Read Also: Police Not Complying With Executive Order To Audit Rape Kits

Experts say testing untested kits can help law enforcement catch serial offenders and hopefully prevent more crimes.

The meeting will take place June 14, 2018 at the OSBI Forensic Science Center, located at 800 E. 2nd Street Edmond, OK 73034.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.