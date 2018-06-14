Musk company to build Chicago-to-O'Hare express transport

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.

Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland

President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

Like a fellow New Jersey governor did 40 years earlier, Gov. Phil Murphy is set to kick off a new era of gambling in the state.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE – In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. A day before New Jersey’s governor makes his state’s first legal wager on a sporting event, spo...

Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.

(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...

A company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in minutes.

D.J. Fontana's wife says the drummer who helped launch rock 'n' roll as Elvis Presley's sideman, has died at 87.

(Robert Ruiz/The Shreveport Times via AP). FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2004 file photo, longtime Elvis Presley drummer D.J. Fontana performs at the 50th anniversary celebration concert of Elvis Presley's first performance at the Louisiana Hayride in Shervep...

CHICAGO (AP) - The Boring Company, founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has been selected to build a high-speed underground transportation system that it says will whisk passengers from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport in mere minutes.

Each electric vehicle in the proposed tunnel system will carry eight to 16 people and travel at speeds of 125 to 150 mph (200 to 240 kph), the company said on its website .

The Boring Company said it will fund the project in its entirety, and that it plans to collect ticket and advertising revenue. No information has been released about estimated construction costs or when construction might begin.

"Neither our mayor, nor Elon Musk, is a patient man, so we expect to start negotiations immediately and construction as soon as possible, and we'll be putting this project online in the near future," Deputy Mayor Robert Rivkin said Thursday.

Announcing the agreement Wednesday night, Adam Collins, a spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel, said the journey will take approximately 12 minutes. That compares to the roughly 40 minutes it currently takes to make it from O'Hare to the city via the Chicago Transportation Authority's Blue Line train. The alternative - by road - can take even longer.

"Bringing Chicago's economic engines closer together will keep the city on the cutting edge of progress, create thousands of good-paying jobs and strengthen our great city for future generations," Emanuel said in the news release. "This transformative project will help Chicago write the next chapter in our legacy of innovation and invention."

Rivkin said the estimated fare will be $20 to $25 per ride, which is significantly less than a taxi ride to or from the airport. A Blue Line ticket from O'Hare costs $5.

Last summer, Musk touted a possible high-speed tunnel project connecting Washington, D.C., and New York.

Musk's flagship electric car company Tesla Inc. struggled last year to turn an annual profit for the first time in its 15 years of doing business. Musk announced Tuesday that Tesla would be laying off about 3,600 workers mainly from its salaried ranks as it slashes costs. He said the cuts amount to about 9 percent of the company's workforce of 40,000.

At the company's annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, Musk said he expected the Palo Alto, California, company to post a quarterly profit during the July-September period. For nearly all of its history, Tesla has put up losses while investing heavily in technology, manufacturing plants and an extensive car-charging network.

Musk's claims that his Tesla models are the safest cars on the road have come under some scrutiny , in particular the Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system. The Model S sedan scored the highest numerical rating of any vehicle in crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the Model X was the first SUV to get a five-star rating in every category.

