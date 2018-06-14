One Person Injured After Shooting In SW OKC Neighborhood

Police said they aren't getting a lot of cooperation in a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police said they received a hysterical 911 call alerting them to a shooting near Southwest 15th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. When officers arrived, they said no one on scene would cooperate, including the victim.

Once inside the home, police located a male victim. Officials said he was shot an unknown number of times and transferred to a local hospital. Investigators said his injuries do not appear to be life threatening. The victim is expected to be released later Thursday.

Police said shootings and crime are not uncommon in that neighborhood. News 9 spoke with Security in the past who said they stay busy and unfortunately residents are rarely cooperate.