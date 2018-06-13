My 2 Cents: Investigators, FBI And DOJ Investigation - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Investigators, FBI And DOJ Investigation

Posted: Updated:

Lost in all of the coverage of the Singapore Summit, Russian collusion, and Stormy Daniels, is a report due out tomorrow that has a lot of people in Washington nervous. 

It is the result of 18 months of investigation into the investigators, the FBI and the Justice Department.

For instance, whether or not the FBI under former Director James Comey acted improperly during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

Especially the conduct of Comey, when he wrote a letter exonerating Hillary Clinton before she'd even been interviewed by the FBI. Then reopened the investigation a week before the election.

The same for former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the private meeting she had with Bill Clinton on her airplane while his wife was under investigation by Lynch's Justice Department.

This is the long awaited IG, or Inspector General's report from David Horowitz, the internal watchdog for the Department of Justice and therefore FBI.

It's not targeting Hillary Clinton or President Trump but could recommend criminal prosecution against some of the top brass in the Justice Department. 

We'll see how critical he is tomorrow.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.   

