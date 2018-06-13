Brothel owner who won primary shunned by Nevada GOP brass

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...

Two online gamers will be making their first appearances in federal court for their alleged roles in hoax calls that led a police officer to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas.

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

Republican lawmakers say the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice a year ago has only strengthened their commitment to protecting gun rights.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who w...

Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.

(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver club and wounded another patron in the leg is allowed to travel while out on bond.

(Denver Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. P...

FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.

Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;

New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.

(Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor's Office via AP). In this photo provided by the New Jersey Governor's Office, Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs several gun safety bills at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex Atrium in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Jun...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2016, file photo, Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite BunnyRanch, a legal brothel near Carson City, Nevada, is pictured during an interview in Oklahoma City. Hof, the owner of half a dozen legal brot...

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said Wednesday the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off an incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.

But now the flamboyant pimp who starred on the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," is being shunned by that some of that GOP establishment as he prepares to run for an Assembly seat in November.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, considered the most vulnerable Republican up for re-election in the Senate this year, and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the GOP's gubernatorial nominee, are among those refusing to back Hof.

Laxalt "does not support Dennis Hof and will not be supporting him," Laxalt's campaign manager Kristin Davison said in an email to AP. Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is being forced out by term limits in November, and Wes Duncan, the GOP nominee for Laxalt's job, also are turning their backs on Hof.

But several high-profile conservatives didn't shy away from endorsing the man who calls himself "America's Pimp" in the GOP primary.

"We need more successful, independent businessmen in the Nevada Legislature," said Michelle Fiore, a former GOP state legislator and big gun rights defender. "I'm supporting Dennis Hof 1,000 percent."

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald stopped short of an endorsement but wrote a public letter attacking his primary opponent, Assemblyman James Oscarson, as a "Never Trumper" after he said Oscarson spread lies that Hof had endorsed Hillary Clinton.

"We welcome fiscal conservatives such as Mr. Hof who want to join our party. We need more of them," McDonald wrote.

Hof believes grassroots support will fuel his campaign and others will come around after he defeated Oscarson in a sprawling rural district in southern Nevada where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than a 3-to-1 margin.

Hof said Wednesday that "everybody just wants to focus on 'brothels' and 'pimps.'"

"Guess what? The voters of District 36 didn't care!" he said in a statement.

"They wanted someone to represent them who would keep their word," Hof said. He claimed voters liked that he was not in "the pockets of the Carson City special interests," and wouldn't raise their taxes. He said he would fight for their gun and water rights and supports President Donald Trump's efforts "to make America great again."

Eric Herzik, chairman of the political science department at the University of Nevada, Reno, is among the longtime observers of Nevada elections who think Hof will win.

"This is the classic 'only-in-Nevada story'," Herzik told the AP. "I don't see that district flipping parties. You're going to have some disgruntled Republicans, but they are sure not going to vote Democratic."

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman won numerous elections despite being identified "basically as a mob lawyer," said Hof's campaign may be a "bad case of optics in a traditional sense. But that doesn't seem to be that relevant in Nevada."

Hof spent $234,121 on the primary thanks largely to the $200,000 he loaned to his campaign. His Democratic opponent, Lesia Romanov, raised only $1,405, including $1,000 from the Nevada state teacher's union.

"At this point, most people are a little surprised that he won," she told the AP on Wednesday. "My campaign will be focused on ethics and education."

____

AP reporter Michelle Price contributed to this report from Las Vegas.

