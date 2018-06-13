Crews Give Tour Of Spaghetti Warehouse Restoration In Bricktown

In three weeks, crews will done installing new windows.

The old Spaghetti Warehouse building was purchased in November of 2017.

More than a 110 years of Oklahoma history is roaring back to life in Bricktown.

The old Spaghetti Warehouse building was purchased in November of 2017 and crews have started work on the transformation.

The window wells on the six-story building were bricked in for years, but crews started opening them back up in May.

In three weeks, crews will be done installing new windows.

“The only thing that has gotten into these rooms and spaces are birds and little rodents,” said Development Partner Carol Hefner.

The building has been cleared and cleaned. Sunlight now exposes the original wood beam supports and rafters.

Each of the six floors and basement is 14,000 square-feet.

Hefner hopes the upper floors can become office and residential space. A boutique hotel is also being considered.

A new restaurant in the site of the old Spaghetti Warehouse is expected in six months.

The new building will be renamed “The Icon.”

“It’s history, it’s Oklahoma,” added Hefner.