Governor signs 6 gun control measures in New Jersey

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Massachusetts is suing the maker of OxyContin over the deadly opioid crisis and has become the first state to also target the company's executives.

How do you count deaths from a hurricane?

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.

London Breed in position to be San Francisco's next mayor

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.

Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

One Las Vegas police officer's body camera captured him helping terrified concertgoers duck rapid gunfire and then carrying a wounded woman to safety following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Latest: Vegas officer video: 'We're in the firing zone'

New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

By MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey on Wednesday enacted a half-dozen new gun control laws, tightening its already strict statutes as advocates applauded and critics questioned whether they will achieve their aims.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation in Trenton alongside Democratic legislative leaders and the bills' sponsors, who moved the legislation shortly after a mass shooting at a Florida high school in February that left 17

New Jersey joins a list of states, including Florida and Vermont, that have enacted gun control legislation since the shooting, which set off a series of rallies across the country aimed at reducing gun violence through tighter laws.

Alfonso Calderon, a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was on stage with Murphy, and both encouraged voters to elect candidates this fall who back "common sense" gun legislation. All U.S. House and one-third of the Senate seats will be on the ballot.

"The majority of America's youth knows we need this change to survive in our own schools," Calderon said.

The six measures will:

-Require a mental health professionals to warn law enforcement if a patient threatens serious violence against themselves or others

-Allow for an extreme risk protective order if a court deems someone poses a significant danger to themselves or others. The temporary court order bars the subject from possessing or purchasing a firearm or ammunition.

-Require background checks for private gun sales

-Lower the magazine capacity from 15 rounds to 10, with an exception for a popular .22-caliber rifle.

-Require residents to show a "justifiable need" to get a carry permit.

-Prohibit body-armor-penetrating ammunition.

While the legislation has earned the praise of gun control advocates, including Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, who attended the bill-signing wearing bright-red T-shirts, it also has merited scorn from gun rights advocates who say the measure won't increase safety.

"None of the bills signed today will make anyone safer," said Scott Bach, executive director of the Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, said in a statement. He said lawmakers have limited residents' ability to defend themselves while missing an opportunity to make schools safer and prevent those with mental health issues from acquiring firearms in the first place.

The group has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the limit of 10 rounds, claiming it would be ignored by "criminals and madmen."

Hopewell Valley High School sophomores Ethan Block and Alex Franzino have been active in organizing gun control events in the region and attended the Wednesday event wearing orange shirts with "Students Demand Action" printed on them. They said they were encouraged to become active in the issue because of Parkland.

"Don't be afraid to use your voice," Franzino said.

Murphy, who succeeded term-limited Republican Chris Christie this year, campaigned on the promise to strengthen the state's laws. Current state law bans assault weapons, limits magazine clip sizes and requires permits to carry a concealed weapon.

