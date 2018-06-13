London Breed in position to be San Francisco's next mayor

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Massachusetts is suing the maker of OxyContin over the deadly opioid crisis and has become the first state to also target the company's executives.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. In June 2018, two bills were intr...

How do you count deaths from a hurricane?

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

London Breed in position to be San Francisco's next mayor

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.

Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;

Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...

One Las Vegas police officer's body camera captured him helping terrified concertgoers duck rapid gunfire and then carrying a wounded woman to safety following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This October 2017 file photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the view of Las Vegas Village from Mandalay Bay's room 32-135, p...

The Latest: Vegas officer video: 'We're in the firing zone'

New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.

(Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor's Office via AP). In this photo provided by the New Jersey Governor's Office, Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs several gun safety bills at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex Atrium in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Jun...

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - London Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman elected to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when a former state senator conceded and congratulated her Wednesday, more than a week after the election.

Breed, president of the Board of Supervisors, was leading Leno by fewer than 1,900 votes Tuesday with about 245,000 ballots tallied and at least 9,000 ballots left to count. Her lead has been increasing since Saturday.

Exuberant and excited, she appeared before supporters and reporters on the steps of City Hall to say she was humbled, honored and looking forward to being the city's next mayor.

She said she was thrilled at the message her election sends to San Francisco's youth, especially impoverished kids growing up like she did.

"No matter where you come from, no matter what you decide to do in life, you can do anything you want to do," she said. "Never let your circumstances determine your outcome in life."

The elections office was set to release an updated tally at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Mark Leno told reporters crammed into his tiny print shop that he had a positive conversation and that Breed was gracious.

"She is a remarkable young woman and she is going to do a very fine job. Her success is San Francisco's success," he said.

Leno, 66, did not rule out a future run for office. In his remarks, he thanked fellow candidates, especially Supervisor Jane Kim, who joined with him in pushing a more liberal agenda. And he thanked voters for exceeding low turnout expectations.

Turnout exceeded 50 percent, which is higher than usual for recent June gubernatorial primaries and mayoral elections.

"This was a campaign about change, a campaign about the betterment of the great city of San Francisco," he said.

San Francisco is remarkably wealthy thanks to an economy boosted by the tech sector, but it also has deep pockets of poverty and an entrenched problem with homelessness.

Despite a compelling personal story that showed her as an underdog, Breed was the favorite of the business and political establishment communities going into the contest. Mayor Ed Lee died in December, setting off a race that was not supposed to occur until next year.

Breed raised the most money of the three leading candidates with the help of big contributions from big backers, at least $2.3 million to her political campaign committee and two other committees that supported her.

She faced spirited opposition from Leno and Kim, who said that Breed represented the status quo that had made San Francisco so inequitable. All three are Democrats.

The portrayals of her as a lackey bugged Breed.

"I ask people to not attribute what I've done -my success and how hard I've worked- to not reduce that or attribute that to someone else," Breed told the AP in a pre-election interview.

The former executive director of the African American Art & Culture Complex grew up in the historically black Western Addition, raised by her grandmother in public housing. They drank powdered milk and ate meat from a can labeled "pork," she said.

Breed consistently maintained her lead in first-place votes, but San Francisco uses a unique ranked-choice voting system that allows voters to pick their top three for mayor.

Breed has 50.42 percent of the vote, including nearly 37 percent of first-place votes.

Breed will have to run in the November 2019 election for a four-year term.

---

Associated Press reporter Lorin Eleni Gill contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.