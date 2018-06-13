The Latest: Mark Leno concedes San Francisco mayor's race - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: Mark Leno concedes San Francisco mayor's race

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London... (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada pimp wins GOP primary, rejoices with Hollywood madam

    Nevada pimp wins GOP primary, rejoices with Hollywood madam

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:58:15 GMT
    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.More >>
    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.More >>

  • AP Investigation: Local fish isn't always local

    AP Investigation: Local fish isn't always local

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:57:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...
    An AP investigation finds that a seafood company promising wild-caught domestic fish traceable to a dock was selling a fishy tale. Company CEO denied misleading customers but said he was making some changes to...More >>
    An AP investigation finds that a seafood company promising wild-caught domestic fish traceable to a dock was selling a fishy tale. Company CEO denied misleading customers but said he was making some changes to clarify communication.More >>

  • Leno concedes San Francisco mayor's race to London Breed

    Leno concedes San Francisco mayor's race to London Breed

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:57:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
    Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
    •   

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on San Francisco's mayor's race (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded the race for San Francisco mayor Wednesday, saying that he called chief rival London Breed with his congratulations in her new job as mayor.

He said Breed was a "remarkable young woman" who will do a fine job as mayor.

Breed was leading Leno a week after the June 5 election by fewer than 1,900 votes with about 245,000 ballots tallied and at least 9,000 ballots left to count.

Breed would be the first African-American woman elected mayor of San Francisco. The president of the Board of Supervisors had the backing of the business and political establishment base.

Breed has 50.42 percent of the vote, including nearly 37 percent of first-place votes.

San Francisco uses a ranked-choice voting system where voters can pick three candidates in order.

Breed is expected to make a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Updated results are expected at 4 p.m. Wednesday

___

10:05 a.m.

San Francisco mayoral candidate and former state Sen. Mark Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London Breed pulling ahead in a tight race.

Leno's campaign declined to elaborate on the Wednesday 1 p.m. event.

Breed is leading Leno a week after the June 5 election by fewer than 1,900 votes with about 245,000 ballots tallied. There are at least 9,000 ballots left to count.

Analysts say it would be extremely difficult for Leno to win based on voting trends and the number of ballots left to count.

Breed has 50.42 percent of the vote, including nearly 37 percent of first-place votes.

San Francisco uses a ranked-choice voting system where voters can pick three candidates in order.

Breed's campaign had no comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.