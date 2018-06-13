Prosecutors expand probe of ex-Senate president's spouse

Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:57:47 GMT
An AP investigation finds that a seafood company promising wild-caught domestic fish traceable to a dock was selling a fishy tale. Company CEO denied misleading customers but said he was making some changes to clarify communication.More >>
Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.More >>
Prosecutors pursuing sexual assault charges against the estranged husband of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg are seeking records on other potential victims who spoke to attorneys hired by the Massachusetts Senate.More >>
A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.More >>
A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>
Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence gives campaign-style to the closing session of the Southern Baptist Convention ' annual meeting, winning several standing ovations even as his appearance drew criticism from some evangelicals.More >>
An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.More >>
Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit
BOSTON (AP) - Prosecutors pursuing sexual assault charges against the estranged husband of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg are seeking records on potential victims who spoke to attorneys hired by the Massachusetts Senate.
A motion filed Wednesday by Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey's office in Suffolk Superior Court seeks information gathered by the Boston law firm Hogan Lovells for the Senate ethics investigation into Rosenberg, including interviews with potential victims.
The Senate ethics report led to the resignation of the longtime Democratic lawmaker last month. The report concluded Rosenberg failed to protect the Senate from his husband, Bryon Hefner.
Hefner has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, criminal lewdness and distributing nude photos without consent. The allegations involve four men.
The ethics report found no evidence Rosenberg violated any Senate rules.
