Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

Vice President Mike Pence gives campaign-style to the closing session of the Southern Baptist Convention ' annual meeting, winning several standing ovations even as his appearance drew criticism from some evangelicals.

(Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Vice president Mike Pence speaks at the annual meeting of The Southern Baptist Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...

A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...

Prosecutors pursuing sexual assault charges against the estranged husband of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg are seeking records on other potential victims who spoke to attorneys hired by the Massachusetts Senate.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

An AP investigation finds that a seafood company promising wild-caught domestic fish traceable to a dock was selling a fishy tale. Company CEO denied misleading customers but said he was making some changes to clarify communication.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

A Democratic political group launched a legal campaign Wednesday to create additional majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.

Attorneys filed separate federal lawsuits in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana, challenging congressional maps lawmakers in each state approved in 2011.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of several black voters in each state are backed by the National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which is chaired by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

The suits claim the districts violate a section of the Voting Rights Act by depriving black voters of an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice to the U.S. House of Representatives. They ask the courts to block the three states from holding any more congressional elections under their current maps.

The new lawsuits mean there now are redistricting challenges pending in a dozen states - in some places, multiple lawsuits -alleging racial or political gerrymandering in U.S. House or state legislative districts. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule later this month on at least two of those cases alleging unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering by the Republican-led Legislature in Wisconsin and the Democratic-led Legislature in Maryland.

Though likely too late to affect this year's elections, the lawsuits could force districts to be redrawn in advance of the 2020 elections. The timing is important because any court rulings could set precedents for when all states must redraw legislative districts based on the results of the 2020 Census.

During the last round of redistricting, Republicans who swept to power in many state capitols in 2010 used their newly enlarged majority to draw districts that Democrats contend have made it harder from them to regain power during the past decade. Democrats aided by Holder and former President Barack Obama are attempting to better position themselves for the next round of redistricting by filing lawsuits and backing ballot initiatives that would shift redistricting powers away from lawmakers to independent commissions in some states.

"The creation of additional districts in which African Americans have the opportunity to elect their preferred candidates in each of these states will be an important step toward making the voting power of African Americans more equal and moving us closer to the ideals of our representative democracy," Holder said in a statement Wednesday.

Matt Walter, president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, accused Holder of "resorting to politically-motivated litigation aimed at taking away the constitutional authority of elected state legislators to draw district lines."

"The cynical lawsuits filed today by Holder and the Democrats are crass attempts to rally the left-wing base and to elect more Democrats through litigation, instead of running winning campaigns on policies and ideas that voters actually want," Walter said in an email Wednesday.

Each state's chief elections official is named as the defendant in each lawsuit.

Holder was serving as attorney general under Obama when the Justice Department cleared the 2011 map for Louisiana's congressional districts. The department also reviewed the maps for other Southern states to ensure they complied with the Voting Rights Act.

But the lawsuit challenging Louisiana's map claims state lawmakers illegally limited minority voting influence by "packing" black voters into one majority-minority district and "cracking," or spreading them out, among other districts. Louisiana's U.S. House districts shrank from seven to six in 2011 because of slow population growth.

The Alabama suit claims the state's 2011 map illegally "packs" black voters into its sole majority African-American district, now represented by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, and "cracks" voters among three other districts. The lawsuit contends that Alabama's black population is large enough, and geographically compact enough, to form a second majority-minority district.

State Sen. Gerald Dial, a Republican who sponsored Alabama's 2011 redistricting plan, said the map reflects the state's population.

"I think their complaint is not grounded," Dial said Wednesday.

The Georgia lawsuit claims lawmakers redrew the 12th congressional district to excise black voters in Savannah and add white voters from two counties, reducing the district's black population of voting age from 41.5 percent to 33.3 percent.

___

Associated Press writer Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.