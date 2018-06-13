Videos show Vegas police helping people duck, escape gunfire

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

An off-duty FBI agent who investigators say accidentally fired a weapon that fell while he was dancing at a Denver club and wounded another patron in the leg is allowed to travel while out on bond.

(Denver Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Chase Bishop. Bishop turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department Tuesday, June 12, 2018, and is being held for Investigation of 2nd Degree Assault. P...

FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.

Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

Republican lawmakers say the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice a year ago has only strengthened their commitment to protecting gun rights.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Scalise, the Louisiana Republican who w...

Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof said the "establishment got crushed" when he knocked off the incumbent Republican in a state legislative primary.

(David Montero /Los Angeles Times via AP). ADDS IDENITY OF WOMAN AT RIGHT AS HEIDI FLEISS - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 photo Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof, second from right celebrates after winning the primary election in Pahrump, Nev. Hof, the...

An initiative that seeks to split California into three states is projected to qualify for the state's November ballot.

New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.

(Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor's Office via AP). In this photo provided by the New Jersey Governor's Office, Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs several gun safety bills at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex Atrium in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Jun...

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This October 2017 file photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the view of Las Vegas Village from Mandalay Bay's room 32-135, p...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Some of the first Las Vegas police officers to respond to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history huddled with people taking cover, organized escape routes, carried wounded victims to safety and ducked behind barriers as bullets rained around them, according to video released Wednesday.

"It's coming from the Mandalay Bay!" an officer is heard saying on one video.

"Stay down!" he tells unseen people during bursts of rapid gunfire, while a dispatcher on his police radio says multiple people have gunshot wounds. "Over here! Get behind the police car!"

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released 28 clips of police body-camera video ranging from a few seconds to more than two hours, totaling about 10 hours of footage. It was the sixth batch of information released under court order in a public records lawsuit from media organizations, including The Associated Press.

Names of the officers were not provided. Police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the material released months after the Oct. 1 shooting, which killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others attending an outdoor concert.

Video, audio and documents have not shed light on a motive for the massacre. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the elected head of the Police Department, has said the investigation has not identified one.

One 28-minute clip shows an officer helping terrified concertgoers duck beneath the stage of the country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip to escape helicopter-sounding gunfire. He carried a wounded woman to a makeshift triage center in a parking lot, banding her bleeding leg with a tourniquet and driving her to a hospital.

"You gotta go! We're in the firing zone! He can see us from here!" the unidentified officer tells people near the stage after the concert turned to chaos.

Another clip has a radio dispatcher reporting "multiple casualties" before an officer parks and jumps from his patrol vehicle. He and other officers use it as a shield from the gunfire.

More shots are fired, and someone among the officers says, "I'm down, I got shot!"

Another video, lasting about 30 minutes and not identified with a time stamp, shows officers in a hallway outside the Mandalay Bay hotel suite where authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock killed himself before police reached him. The back of an officer's hand was sweating as he uncaps a bottle of water.

Another snippet shows the view from the collar of a male officer armed with a rifle while he and other officers search the hotel's casino floor.

The department also released 511 additional audio clips from 911 calls - a similar number to those made public last week.

In one, an unidentified man whispers to an emergency dispatcher that he's hiding in a broom closet at the Planet Hollywood resort, several blocks away from the shooting.

"We want to know if it's safe," he says in the call time-stamped two hours and 30 minutes after the gunfire began.

The information released by police has provided sometimes graphic and heartbreaking details of people screaming for help, falling during rapid gunfire and helping each other escape the carnage as gunfire rained down from the windows of a hotel room on the 32nd floor.

Newly released video bolstered written reports from officers who raced from casino to casino on the Las Vegas Strip debunking reports of multiple shooters and bomb threats.

A preliminary police report released in January said Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler, researched police SWAT tactics, rented hotel rooms overlooking other outdoor concerts and investigated potential targets in at least four U.S. cities.

Lombardo has said he expects a final investigative report will be released next month. The FBI plans to release a report by the anniversary of the shooting.

