Video shows Vegas police telling people to hide from gunfire

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Massachusetts is suing the maker of OxyContin over the deadly opioid crisis and has become the first state to also target the company's executives.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. In June 2018, two bills were intr...

How do you count deaths from a hurricane?

Former state Sen. Mark Leno conceded a hard-fought San Francisco mayor's race on Wednesday a week after the June 5 election.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

London Breed in position to be San Francisco's next mayor

Californians will face a choice this November of whether to divide the nation's most populous state into three, an effort that would radically shake up the West Coast.

Graphic of the State of California shows the divisions of a proposed initative to split the state into three states; 2c x 4 inches; 96.3 mm x 101 mm;

Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...

One Las Vegas police officer's body camera captured him helping terrified concertgoers duck rapid gunfire and then carrying a wounded woman to safety following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This October 2017 file photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the view of Las Vegas Village from Mandalay Bay's room 32-135, p...

The Latest: Vegas officer video: 'We're in the firing zone'

New Jersey is set to become the latest state to enact measures to tighten its already strict gun laws.

(Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Governor's Office via AP). In this photo provided by the New Jersey Governor's Office, Gov. Phil Murphy, center, signs several gun safety bills at the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex Atrium in Trenton, N.J., Wednesday, Jun...

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Some of the first officers to respond to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history directed people to take cover, armed themselves and gathered in groups to try to find and stop the Las Vegas gunman, according to video from police body-worn cameras that was released Wednesday.

"It's coming from the Mandalay Bay!" an officer is heard saying on one video.

"Stay down!" he tells unseen people during bursts of rapid gunfire, while a dispatcher on his police radio says multiple people have gunshot wounds. "Over here! Get behind the police car!"

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released 28 clips of body-camera video ranging from a few seconds to more than two hours. It marks the sixth batch of information released under court order in a lawsuit by media organizations, including The Associated Press.

Names of the officers were not provided, and police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the material released months after the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others.

Video, audio and documents have not shed light on a motive for the shooting, and the elected head of the Police Department has said the investigation has not identified one.

A new clip shows an officer and his partner taking a woman with a tourniquet around her wounded leg to a hospital, where other injured people are being loaded on gurneys outside.

"C'mon baby," the officer says as the woman is wheeled inside.

Another video, lasting about 30 minutes and not identified with a time stamp, shows officers in a hallway outside the Mandalay Bay hotel suite where authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock killed himself before police reached him. The back of an officer's hand was sweating as he uncapped a bottle of water.

Another untimed video shows the view from the collar of a male officer armed with a rifle while he and other officers search the hotel's casino floor.

The department also released 511 additional audio clips from 911 calls - a similar number to those made public last week.

In one, an unidentified man whispers to an emergency dispatcher that he's hiding in a broom closet at the Planet Hollywood resort, several blocks away from the shooting.

"We want to know if it's safe," he says in the call time-stamped two hours and 30 minutes after the gunfire began.

The material has provided sometimes graphic and heartbreaking details of people screaming for help, falling during rapid gunfire and helping each other escape the carnage at an outdoor concert as gunfire rained down from the windows of a hotel room on the 32nd floor.

Newly released video bolstered written reports from officers who raced from casino to casino on the Las Vegas Strip debunking reports of multiple shooters and bomb threats.

A preliminary police report released in January said Paddock, 64-year-old high-stakes gambler, researched police SWAT tactics, rented hotel rooms overlooking other outdoor concerts and investigated potential targets in at least four U.S. cities.

Lombardo has said he expects a final investigative report will be released next month. The FBI plans to release a report by the anniversary of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.