Police release more video from officers at Vegas shooting

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police have released video from cameras worn by officers trying to find a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

Vice President Mike Pence gives campaign-style to the closing session of the Southern Baptist Convention ' annual meeting, winning several standing ovations even as his appearance drew criticism from some evangelicals.

Vice President Mike Pence gives campaign-style to the closing session of the Southern Baptist Convention ' annual meeting, winning several standing ovations even as his appearance drew criticism from some...

(Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Vice president Mike Pence speaks at the annual meeting of The Southern Baptist Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

(Andy Jacobsohn/The Dallas Morning News via AP). Vice president Mike Pence speaks at the annual meeting of The Southern Baptist Convention at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.

A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...

A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.

A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...

Prosecutors pursuing sexual assault charges against the estranged husband of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg are seeking records on other potential victims who spoke to attorneys hired by the Massachusetts Senate.

Prosecutors pursuing sexual assault charges against the estranged husband of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg are seeking records on other potential victims who spoke to attorneys hired by the Massachusetts...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). File - In this June 6, 2018 file photo, former state Sen. Mark Leno speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco mayoral candidate Leno is scheduled to make remarks about the election as the latest results show London...

An AP investigation finds that a seafood company promising wild-caught domestic fish traceable to a dock was selling a fishy tale. Company CEO denied misleading customers but said he was making some changes to clarify communication.

An AP investigation finds that a seafood company promising wild-caught domestic fish traceable to a dock was selling a fishy tale. Company CEO denied misleading customers but said he was making some changes to...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This October 2017 file photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the view of Las Vegas Village from Mandalay Bay's room 32-135, p...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers...

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police on Wednesday released video from cameras worn by officers who were trying to find and stop a gunman opening fire from a Las Vegas Strip hotel and help victims wounded during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

It marks the sixth batch of information released after media organizations, including The Associated Press, sued for video, audio and documents from the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds of others. Las Vegas police and the FBI have declined to comment on any of the material.

The footage and documents have not shed light on a motive for the shooting, and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the elected head of the Police Department, has said the investigation has not identified one.

Authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock acted alone and killed himself before police reached him.

Video, 911 calls and witness accounts that were previously released have provided sometimes graphic and heartbreaking details of people screaming for help, falling in rapid gunfire and helping each other escape the carnage at an outdoor concert. Names have been bleeped from audio and blacked out on documents.

Police released video last week from a camera atop the Mandalay Bay resort that provided a bird's-eye view of a concert venue where 22,000 country music fans scattered as gunfire rained down from the windows of a hotel room on the 32nd floor.

The department also released 518 files of 911 audio reflecting panic, fear and desperation.

Previously released footage from two officers' body-worn cameras showed police blasting through the door of the room where authorities say Paddock killed himself before officers arrived. Paddock is seen dead on the floor.

Police reports, witness statements and dispatch logs shared earlier have provided more detail about the confusion and heroism as the concert venue became a killing field. Some reports also described officers racing from casino to casino on the Las Vegas Strip debunking reports of multiple shooters and bomb threats.

A preliminary police report released in January said the 64-year-old high-stakes gambler meticulously planned the attack, researched police SWAT tactics, rented hotel rooms overlooking outdoor concerts and investigated potential targets in at least four U.S. cities.

Lombardo has said he expects a final investigative report will be released next month. The FBI plans to release a report by the anniversary of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.