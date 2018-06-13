Doctor: Florida officer shot in standoff is in coma

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

The Latest: Trump praises Kim as 'very worthy,' 'talented'

The Latest: Trump praises Kim as 'very worthy,' 'talented'

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The Latest: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

The Latest: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The Latest: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

The Latest: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

The state of Vermont and people who bought certain Volkswagen diesel models that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests will be getting a total of $6.5 million from the automaker.

The state of Vermont and people who bought certain Volkswagen diesel models that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests will be getting a total of $6.5 million from the automaker.

Maine Republicans and Democrats wrestled Tuesday with new ballots that let them rank some candidates for the first time.

Maine Republicans and Democrats wrestled Tuesday with new ballots that let them rank some candidates for the first time.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

AP EXPLAINS: What does ranked-choice voting mean for Maine?

AP EXPLAINS: What does ranked-choice voting mean for Maine?

An Air Force officer with top security clearance who deserted 35 years ago and was arrested in California last week worked for years as a consultant for the University of California system.

An Air Force officer with top security clearance who deserted 35 years ago and was arrested in California last week worked for years as a consultant for the University of California system.

(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP, File). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image ...

(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP, File). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image ...

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.

A months-long effort to digitize the authenticated genealogies of Mayflower passengers has been completed, making it easier for people to determine if they are descended from a Pilgrim.

A months-long effort to digitize the authenticated genealogies of Mayflower passengers has been completed, making it easier for people to determine if they are descended from a Pilgrim.

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

An Associated Press investigation finds that a leading sustainable seafood distributor who promised wild-caught, domestic fish traceable back to a dock has been duping chefs across the U.S.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

An Arizona man convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas is seeking a new trial.

An Arizona man convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas is seeking a new trial.

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department shows Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Kareem, convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon co...

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department shows Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Kareem, convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon co...

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.

A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...

Doctor: Florida officer shot in standoff is in coma

Doctor: Florida officer shot in standoff is in coma

(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during a standoff.

A trauma surgeon said Wednesday at a news conference that Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia is in critical condition but has shown signs of responsiveness.

Valencia's wife, Meghan, said that her husband is a fighter and she asked for prayers.

Sobbing as she talked about her husband, Meghan Valencia said they were childhood sweethearts and had two sons.

Meghan Valencia expressed sorrow for the killing of the four children by Gary Lindsey, who holed up with the children in a 21-hour standoff that ended late Monday.

The children, ranging in age from 1 to 11, belonged to Lindsey and his girlfriend.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.