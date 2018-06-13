Volkswagen to pay Vermont $6.5 million in emissions lawsuit - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Volkswagen to pay Vermont $6.5 million in emissions lawsuit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont and people who bought certain Volkswagen diesel models that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests will be getting a total of $6.5 million from the automaker, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of the settlement VW will pay Vermont consumers up to $1,000 for each qualifying VW, Audi and Porsche vehicle from the model years 2009 to 2016 sold or leased in the state. VW will also pay $3.6 million, minus expenses and administration, into the state's general fund.

"This is good news for Vermonters," Donovan said. "Vermonters expect and deserve truth in advertising - especially when it comes to making decisions involving environmental impacts."

This settlement with Vermont announced Wednesday is in addition to a previous $4.2 million settlement for violations of Vermont environmental laws and rules

"Volkswagen's agreement with Vermont fully resolves all claims asserted by the state related to the diesel matter," VW spokesman Mike Tolbert said.

VW has admitted rigging diesel emissions technology to trigger certain pollution results only during testing, not during regular road use. The company has paid billions of dollars in fines and penalties and one senior manager was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Vermont lawsuit settled the state's lawsuit for violations of the Consumer Protection Act.

A third-party claims administrator will help identify consumers eligible for a payment. Those individuals will receive a letter and a claim form that they will have 90 days to return.

