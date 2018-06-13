World Cup 2026: Where Are The Host Cities? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

World Cup 2026: Where Are The Host Cities?

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
Head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) Head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Now that we know the 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's never to early to start planning if you want to attend some of the matches. There will be 80 in all, with 60 of them in the United States, while Mexico and Canada split the other 20. 

But what cities will be hosting the games? Here are the potential host cities for the states, and the cities hosting in Mexico and Canada:

United States (10 to be selected)

Atlanta 
Baltimore 
Boston 
Cincinnati 
Dallas 
Denver 
Houston 
Kansas City 
Los Angeles 
Miami 
Nashville 
New York/New Jersey 
Orlando 
Philadelphia 
San Francisco 
Seattle 
Washington, D.C.

Mexico

Guadalajara 
Mexico City 
Monterrey

Canada

Edmonton 
Montreal 
Toronto

  • SportsMore>>

  • World Cup 2026: Where Are The Host Cities?

    World Cup 2026: Where Are The Host Cities?

    Head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)Head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

    Now that we know the 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's never to early to start planning if you want to attend some of the matches.

    More >>

    Now that we know the 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, it's never to early to start planning if you want to attend some of the matches.

    More >>

  • US, Canada, And Mexico To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

    US, Canada, And Mexico To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

    North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.

    More >>

    North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.