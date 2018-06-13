NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wisconsin Democrats flip Trump-dominated seat in state vote

    Wisconsin Democrats flip Trump-dominated seat in state vote

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:10:37 GMT
    (Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...
    Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.More >>
    Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.More >>

  • Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Nevada pimp Dennis Hof wins GOP primary, ousts incumbent

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:10:29 GMT
    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.More >>
    The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.More >>

  • NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:08:55 GMT
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>
    •   

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A NASA rover on Mars has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops the planet and blots out the sun.

Flight controllers tried late Tuesday night to contact Opportunity, but the rover did not respond. The storm has been growing since the end of May and now covers one-quarter of the planet.

Controllers expect it will be several more days before there's enough sunlight to recharge Opportunity's battery through its solar panels. NASA says the battery is likely so low that only a clock is still working, to wake the spacecraft for periodic power-level checks.

NASA launched the twin rovers Opportunity and Spirit in 2003 to study Martian rocks and soil. Spirit hasn't worked for several years. Opportunity, however, has kept exploring well past its expected mission lifetime.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.