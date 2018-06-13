Major Verizon Outage Reported Across Oklahoma

The Verizon network reported a major outage across Oklahoma Wednesday.

The company issued the following statement:

We are aware of a service interruption affecting parts of Oklahoma. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue quickly.

Several services have reported issues with Verizon service, including OKC Embark.

Currently there is no ETA on repairs.

