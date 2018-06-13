Wisconsin Democrats flip Trump-dominated seat in state vote

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...

14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police.

Firefighters near Minneapolis rescue a 180-pound Saint Bernard from the second-story roof of an overhang outside his home.

(Anthony Scavo/Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department via AP). This June 8, 2018, photo provided by the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, shows firefighter David O'Keeffe helping to rescue a Saint Bernard named Whiskey f...

Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...

A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Demonstrators opposing the repeal of a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks that was intended to combat a growing homelessness crisis hold a sign that reads "Tax Amazon" as they wait for the start of a Seattle C...

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

California researchers are linking a voter-backed reduction in criminal penalties for drug and property crimes to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2013 file photo, an inmate at the Madera County Jail is taken to a housing unit at the facility in Madera, Calif. Independent researchers say that California voters' decision to reduce penaltie...

(Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File). FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque is seen at a labor committee hearing at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Jacque faces Democrat Caleb Frostm...

(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin assembly candidate Ann Groves Lloyd speaks at an event at the offices of Columbia County Democratic Party in Portage, Wis. Lloyd faces Republican Jon Plumer in a special ...

(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016, as Democrats touted a surging "blue wave" that Republicans mocked as a "blue trickle."

Democrat Caleb Frostman beat GOP state Rep. Andre Jacque in the 1st Senate District on Tuesday. In a separate special election, Democrat Ann Groves Lloyd conceded her race to Republican Jon Plumer in the 42nd Assembly District.

Frostman's win marks the 43rd legislative seat flipped since Trump took office. Republicans have held the district for more than 40 years, and voters there ushered in Trump by a 17-point margin two years ago. Democrats had hoped to win Tuesday's races in both traditionally conservative districts, buoyed by their success in securing an open seat in the northwestern Wisconsin 10th state Senate District in January. Liberal-backed Rebecca Dallet also won a spot on the state Supreme Court in April.

"The momentum is palpable in Wisconsin, where we've already seen massive swings in our direction in SD-10 and the state Supreme Court race," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.

As it is, Tuesday's elections leave Republicans with a 64-35 advantage in the Assembly and an 18-15 edge in the Senate. The Legislature isn't expected to convene again until January, which means Frostman and Plumer probably won't vote on anything before they have to run for re-election in November.

The two seats had been vacant since December, when Gov. Scott Walker appointed Republicans incumbents Frank Lasee and Keith Ripp to his administration. Walker refused to call elections - as required by state law - until he lost a court battle that forced his hand.

Both parties have plenty of talking points heading into November, and each claims their respective wins show they are in great shape.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos tweeted Plumer's win, saying the Democrats' blue wave weakened to a "blue trickle" that hit a "red wall" in his chamber.

Frostman, the former executive director of the Door County Economic Development Corporation, looked ahead to a rematch with Jacque.

"Our work doesn't stop here," Frostman said. "The fall elections will change the future of our state and I hope my support network will grow as we work to get re-elected."

Jacque predicted he will prevail in November, when turnout will be higher.

"It's a June special election," Jacque said. "It's obviously going to be a lot different ball game in November."

Plumer didn't return a voicemail Tuesday evening.

Lloyd said she didn't have much time to campaign because Walker didn't schedule the elections until late March. Now, though, she has built a network, she said.

"I'm excited to get a chance to spend the next five months getting to know the district and the people in the district even better," she said.

Voters in the 42nd Assembly District said Tuesday that they were divided over what the elections this week will mean for the midterms.

"We can sit here and make all the predictions you want, I think it's a lot of hoopla," said Mike Busser, 51, a business owner in Lodi who voted for Plumer.

A Lloyd voter, 79-year-old Ardell Christianson, said that no matter who wins, it will be an accurate picture of which party has momentum for the fall. She thinks Walker delayed calling the election "because Republicans are afraid."

Voters on both sides decried the nasty campaign.

"I don't know how I can vote for the person I like, given all the mud he's slung," said Earl Bilkey, a 77-year-old Democrat. He said he voted for Plumer because he thought the Republican would achieve more.

___

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer contributed to this report from Lodi.

___

Sign up for "Politics in Focus," a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP's best political reporting from around the country leading up to the midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.