US, Canada, And Mexico To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.More >>
North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley discusses the unique situation surrounding Kyler Murray while sitting down with News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins for an exclusive interview.More >>
North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.More >>
North America will host the 2026 World Cup after FIFA voters overwhelmingly opted for the financial and logistical certainty of a United States-led bid over a risky Moroccan proposal for the first 48-team tournament.More >>
Next Monday it will be exactly 15 years since 19-year-old construction worker Ian Cox fell 68 feet from Memorial Stadium in a construction accident.More >>
Next Monday it will be exactly 15 years since 19-year-old construction worker Ian Cox fell 68 feet from Memorial Stadium in a construction accident.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.